THE PRIME Minister is still awaiting the crucial Sue Gray report into lockdown-busting parties across Whitehall.

The report is in its final stages of completion and could be crucial in determining the fate of Boris Johnson as many MPs are awating its findings before deciding whether to support his premiership.

However they may have to wait longer than they would like, with suggestions the document may not be released until next week due to Holocaust Memorial Day today, and a lack of MPs in Westminster on Fridays.

The Prime Minister's official spokesman told reporters this morning: "We haven’t received it yet. We’ll keep the Speaker updated should it come today or tomorrow.”

“It remains hypothetically possible to publish today or tomorrow but obviously we will have to keep in touch with the Speaker on the parliamentary process that will flow from that."

Mr Johnson has vowed to make a statement in the Commons as soon as the report by the top civil servant is published.

It was predicted to come earlier this week, however the Metropolitan Police's announcement that it was now investigating potential criminality surrounding the events blindsided investigators.

A series of briefings and counter-briefings ensued, with an internal row breaking out about how much of the Gray inquiry to make public so as not to prejudice any police probe.

Mr Johnson's spokesman said: "We’re not in control of what time the report is presented to us. It remains the case we want to do it at the earliest opportunity."

Labour and the SNP have contnued to call for the full report to be made public, with Labour MP Lisa Nandy saying: "We will not rest until the British public have the answers that they deserve.

"The Prime Minister has said he will publish it in full, he must publish it in full and, if he won’t publish it in full, we will take every step that we can to make sure that information is in the public domain.”