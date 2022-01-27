HUMZA Yousaf is among dozens of Scottish politicians across the political divide who have led the nation in heartfelt and poignant messages on Holocaust Memorial Day.

The Health Secretary urged that we "must keep alive the memory of those killed" on the day that marks the annual event, remembering those murdered by the Nazis and in genocides that followed.

Mr Yousaf said: "Every time I try and imagine the scale of the tragedy of the Holocaust I can't, it is just too horrific, but we must keep alive the memory of those killed.

"Today I will remember all of those murdered during the Holocaust and subsequent genocides."

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Deputy First Minister John Swinney also retweeted posts from the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and Auschwitz Memorial.

77 years ago today over 7,000 prisoners of the German Nazi camp #Auschwitz, including some 700 children, were liberated by the soldiers of the Soviet Army. 1,689 days of murder, pain, suffering, and humiliation were over. Today we all remember. We must remember. | #Auschwitz77 pic.twitter.com/ro8kTiNEer — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 27, 2022

Scots have been urged to join the nation at 7pm tonight to watch the UK Commemorative Ceremony for Holocaust Memorial Day and to light a candle and put it in your window at 8pm, in remembrance for those who were murdered for they are, using the hashtag #LightTheDarkness.

Holocaust Memorial Day is the day for everyone to remember the millions of people murdered in the Holocaust, under Nazi Persecution, and in the genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.

Among those who also encouraged the public to join in were Jamie Green MSP, Foysol Choudhury MSP and Maggie Chapman MSP.

Today is #HolocaustMemorialDay .



It’s a time to remember all those affected by the Holocaust and genocide and take action to create a better future.



We stand united against hatred and prejudice in the world today. pic.twitter.com/A0q4nEISFb — Foysol Choudhury MBE MSP (@FoysolChoudhury) January 27, 2022

Mr Green said: "Today marks #HolocaustMemorialDay remembering all the victims of Nazi persecution and in subsequent genocides. May the voices of the past guide the words of today and shape the actions of tomorrow.

"It's been an honour and privilege to speak on this matter in Holyrood previously. Every day is an opportunity to remember the victims, listen to the survivors and to educate about what happened."

Peth and Kinross Council have lit up Perth Smeaton’s bridge to support Holocaust Memorial Day. Edinburgh Castle has also been lit up in purple.

For #OneDay, we’re lighting up Perth Smeaton’s bridge to support #HolocaustMemorialDay 2022. This date also marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest death camp run by the Nazis. pic.twitter.com/KOHHNZhSao — Perth & Kinross Council (@PerthandKinross) January 27, 2022

Schools across the country have also been partaking in activities to educate younger generations about past horrors that have unfolded.

We are proud to #LightTheDarkness in this national moment of reflection today.



On #HolocaustMemorialDay, we remember those who were stripped of their freedoms, rights, property and lives because of who they were, and we will stand against prejudice and hatred. @HMD_UK pic.twitter.com/QKwRQlQPAV — Edinburgh Castle (@edinburghcastle) January 27, 2022

Edinburgh Museums also shared a photo of a teddy that was carried on the last kindertransport train - an organised rescue effort of children from Nazi-controlled territory - from Vienna.