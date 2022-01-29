SCOTLAND has recorded more than 6,600 cases of Covid-19 and a further 18 deaths in the past 24 hours, latest figures show.
According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 6,679 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.
A further 18 deaths were reported of someone who has tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 10,309.
Test data now includes cases identified using either a first LFD (Lateral Flow Device) or PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction).
A total of 35 people remain in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, up from 32 yesterday, and a total of 1,291 people were in hospital yesterday, down from 1,302 the previous day.
The total number of first vaccinations given stands at 4,409,367 while 4,119,889 people have now received a second dose, and 3,279,961 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.
