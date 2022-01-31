BORIS Johnson is to make a statement to parliament this afternoon after Sue Gray’s initial report into the partygate scandal was delivered to Number 10.

The Commons authorities said the Prime Minister would address MPs at 3.30pm, in what could prove a pivotal moment for his premiership.

The Cabinet Office confirmed this morning that it had sent a version of the report by the veteran Whitehall ethics chief to Downing Street, apparently with heavy cuts because of a related Metropolitan police investigation.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the prime minister."

The reference to an "update" suggests Ms Gray does not see the report as her last word on the subject, after being forced to make “minimal reference” to matters being probed by the Met.

The report is not expected to name names or give details of up to eight key parties held in and around Downing Street in violation of Covid restrictions.

However it is likely to look at the apparently lax culture within Number 10.

The Prime Minister denied it would be a "whitewash", telling the media today: "You are going to have to wait and see both what Sue says and of course what the Met says."

Speaking to the BBC this morning, Mr Johnson was asked repeatedly if he thought he had done nothing wrong.

He said people would have to wait for the Gray report, but added: “Of course I stick absolutely to what I’ve said in the past,” he said.

BBC Political Editor Laura Keunssberg said there had been “a lot of last minute changes” to the document.

The redactions are likely to infuriate opposition parties, who want the report published in full.

Some Tory MPs have also accused the Met of overstepping their authority by asking for material to be kept secret, despite there being no prospect of a jury trial.

If parties broke lockdown rules those involved would expect a fixed penalty at most.

However the political danger to Mr Johnson is far more severe, as he would be accused of ignoring the very rules he imposed on others, and possibly misleading parliament.

In recent days, the feverish atmosphere among Tory MPs appeared to have eased off, and a vote of no confidence in Mr Johnson seemed to be receding.

But the return of the issue to the Commons could spur more MPs to submit letters to Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee, asking for such a vote.