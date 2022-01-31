Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson broke down in tears during a Channel 4 interview on Monday evening when speaking about the Sue Gray report findings.

A number of parties in and around Downing Street during the pandemic “should not have been allowed to take place”, the initial report into the scandal has concluded.

In a limited update, top civil servant Sue Gray said some of the behaviour was “difficult to justify” and betrayed “failures of leadership and judgment” in Number 10 and the Cabinet Office.

The Metropolitan Police are now investigating 12 separate alleged breaches of the rules in 2020 and 2021.

They include events where the Prime Minister has admitted being present and another in the flat he shares with his wife Carrie Johnson in Downing Street.

Speaking to Channel 4 News about how she feels let down by Boris Johnson’s leadership, an emotional Lady Davidson said: “I am upset, and I’m upset not just because of things that myself and others that are in my close family or circle of friends had to give up, but I was working in the Scottish Parliament.

"I had constituents that lost businesses, I had people that feel guilty that they didn’t go to the care home to see their parents, that they didn’t hug a friend at a funeral because they played by the rules.

“And now they look at what happened in Number 10 and they feel like idiots, and they shouldn’t be made to feel like that.”

Facing the Commons after Sue Gray’s initial report into lockdown parties in and around Number 10 was published, Mr Johnson said he was sorry for mistakes.

He added that he would shake-up the operation at Number 10, including creating an Office of the Prime Minister with its own permanent secretary.

There would also be a review of the codes of conduct governing civil servants and special advisers.

There have been cross-party calls for him to resign, however Mr Johnson has made it clear he will not be resigning over the partygate scandal, telling MPs: “I get it and I will fix it.”