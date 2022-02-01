NICOLA Sturgeon will today make her weekly statement on coronavirus in Scotland.

The First Minister is set to deliver her address to MSPs on the state of the pandemic, after guidance around home-working was eased across the country yesterday.

Ms Sturgeon's latest coronavirus update in the Scottish Parliament last Tuesday paved the way for a phased return to the office from Monday.

However, she urged employers not to call workers back en-masse and to phase in a return to the workplace over the coming weeks and months.

Today, 5,887 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus



1,206 people were in hospital yesterday with #coronavirus which is 11 fewer than the day before



The number of deaths of people who tested positive remains at 10,311



The new advice recommends that employers should consider implementing ‘hybrid working’ - with workers splitting time between the office and at home.

Last week, Ms Sturgeon said: “Instead of recommending home working whenever practical, the new guidance will pave the way for a phased return to the office.

“It will recommend that, from Monday January 31, employers should consider implementing hybrid working, following appropriate guidance, with workers spending some time in the office and some time at home.”

However, Ms Sturgeon added that, at this stage in the pandemic, a “mass return” is “likely to set progress back”.

