THE number of police officers in Scotland has fallen to its lowest level in more than a decade, prompting Tory claims the Government is putting public safety at risk.

Official figures show there were 17,117 ful-time equivalent officers in Scotland on 31 December 2021, a drop of 117 (0.7 per cent) in a year.

The number is the lowest since the formation of Police Scotland in 2013, as well as the lowest since 31 March 2009.

The SNP came to power in 2007 on a manifesto promise to increase the number of full-time equivalent (FTE) officers by 1000 above the 16,234 it inherited, but later dropped the policy.

The latest FTE figures are 883 above the 16,234 of 31 March 2007.

The Scottish Tories said that since the merger of the country’s eight regional forces, there were nearly 650 fewer local police officers available to patrol streets and respond to calls.

MSP Jamie Greene said: “It’s little wonder violent crime is rising when police officers across Scotland are being asked to fight crime with one hand tied behind their back by the SNP Government

“Our police work tirelessly day and night to keep the public safe, yet they are being let down appallingly.

“First, they get hit with a real-terms cut to their capital budget, and now we learn there are fewer officers patrolling our streets than at any time since the SNP merged Scotland’s police forces. These unacceptable cuts are putting public safety at risk.”

The Scottish Government is to give Police Scotland a budget of £1.3billion in 2022/23, funded via its oversight body, the Scottish Police Federation.