THE PRIME Minister's former senior adviser has claimed that photographs exist showing Mr Johnson at parties during lockdown.

Dominic Cummings, in a question and answer session on his blog, claimed that "there are photos of the PM at parties under investigation" when asked if there was anything which could "incriminate" his former boss.

He continued:"I've spoken to people who say theyve seen photos of parties in the flat."

Mr Cummings, who left Downing Street in December 2020, also claimed he had spoken to people who were in No. 10 on November 13, 2020, when there was an alleged gathering in Mr Johnson’s flat.

He said: "I've talked to people who were in No. 10 on 13/11 who [could] hear the party in No. 10 after I’d left – the press office is below the flat.

“If cops talk to people there that night, therell be witnsesses (sic) who say ‘we could all hear a party with Abba playing’.”

He accused the PM of "lying" and added: “This could blow up terminally for him if lies to the cops but he wont be able to help himself other than say ‘i dont remember’ which is his default when he senses danger.”

Mr Cummings, who has sought to criticise and undermine Mr Johnson and members of his cabinet since his departure from government, also said Mr Johnson was "entirely selfish" but was not a "simple character like [David] Cameron" and warned "behind the mask is another mask".

Mr Cummings re-stated claims that Mr Johnson "lies" and said: "He lies to literally everybody literally all day..."

He added that he thought Mr Johnson "lives inside a fog of invention and 'believes' whatever he has to in the moment" for example "He both knows he's lying about the parties AND thinks he did nothing wrong."