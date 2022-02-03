The BBC’s Question Time debate programme will air tonight featuring an audience of people who have chosen not to be vaccinated.

The controversial decision to seek out unvaccinated individuals comes after concern that the show, which is meant to represent all views, had failed to represent the views of the 10% of the British population who have not had a jab.

On January 17, presenter Fiona Bruce appealed for unvaccinated audience members for the debate.

She said: "One thing we've noticed in our debate about Covid, which of course is something we've talked about a lot on this programme, is that we rarely hear from those of you who've chosen not to get vaccinated.

"And on February 3 we're going to be in London where the vaccination rate is significantly lower than many other parts of the country.

"We'd be really interested in exploring why that is.

"I think it's an important debate and we'd very much like to hear from you, so if you've chosen not to get vaccinated, we'd really like to explore that issue - do get in touch."

The call was met with an angry reaction with social media users asking the corporation why a group of people who promote misinformation should be given a BBC platform.

The BBC have since responded saying they “strive to discuss each side of the argument” and the “safety of our audience and panellists is paramount”, pointing out that nothing has changed in terms of their audience requirements.

A BBC spokesperson told indy100: “There are still substantial numbers of the British public who are not vaccinated, especially in particular areas and communities. We think this is an interesting part of the debate which is worthy of discussion.

“Question Time always strives to discuss each side of every argument. This is about listening to, and understanding, our audience members. The BBC has always made the scientific consensus on vaccination very clear.”

On the matter of safety, they added: “The safety of our audience and panellists is paramount and nothing has changed in terms of our audience requirements.

“We ask all audience members to provide either proof of full vaccination, evidence of a negative LFT, or proof of recent recovery from Covid.

“The audience seating arrangements are socially distanced, we ensure there is good ventilation in our venues and we ask audience members to wear a mask when not speaking.”

Question Time will be in London on Feb 3rd and we're seeking those who have declined the Covid vaccine to share their views.



You can apply to be in the audience here: https://t.co/NiCWnROyhD #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/hE1ETQ3CPv — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) January 22, 2022

Who will be on the Question Time panel tonight?





Dr Rosena Allin-Khan - Labour MP for Tooting and Shadow Cabinet Minister for Mental Health. Dr Allin-Khan also works as an A&E doctor within the NHS.

Professor Robin Shattock - Head of Mucosal Infection and Immunity within the Department of Medicine at Imperial College London. Professor Shattock is the head of research into vaccines against Covid and other viruses within the university and also leads a European team developing vaccine for HIV.

Victor Adebowale - Chair of NHS Confederation which represents health service providers. Baron Adebowale is also the former chief executive of Turning Point and Centrepoint, and has been a crossbench peer since 2001.

Crispin Blunt - Conservative MP for Reigate. Mr Blunt is also the former justice minister under David Cameron and ex-army officer who chaired the Foreign Affairs Select Committee from 2015 - 2017. He has represented Reigate as an MP since 1997.

Timothy Stanley - Columnist, sketch writer, and leader writer for The Telegraph, Mr Stanley also writes for the Spectator, appears on Radio 4’s Moral Maze

BBC Question Time is on Thursday, February 3, BBC1 at 10.35pm.