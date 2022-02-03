Downing Street's director of communications Jack Doyle has resigned amid the Number 10 party fall out.
Mr Doyle gave a resignation speech to staff in No 10 saying “recent weeks have taken a terrible toll on my family life” but he always intended to resign after two years in the role, according to the Daily Mail, who he used to work for.
The former journalist reportedly attended at least two of the 12 events in Downing Street and wider Government that are under investigation by police.
He said that his departure was not linked to Munira Mirza’s resignation earlier today.
The Prime Minister’s policy director Ms Mirza resigned this afternoon over Mr Johnson’s comments about Sir Keir Starmer and Jimmy Savile.
A Number 10 spokesman said: “Jack Doyle has left government. He has made a huge contribution and the Prime Minister is immensely grateful for the work he has done.”
