This column disapproves of people who take too much equipment into nature. However, you do need a good anorak and decent pair of boots. But folk are going up mountains in stiletto heels or sandals, and posing for social media photos. Then they need rescuing. Seriously, kitten heels for Ben Nevis? Take a hike.
Meat and greet
Lab-grown meat is the future. Militant meat-eaters might dislike the idea – there’s no killing! – but it’s bound to tempt many vegetarians. Haggis, devised by a Scottish firm, is the latest delicacy being readied for production in the lab, meaning there’ll no longer be any need to hunt the terrified beasties in the hills and glens.
Daft half-horses
Advances in digital technology could see the Elgin Marbles recreated perfectly, so that the originals could be returned from Britain to Greece, thus ending the argy-bargy between the two countries. Though the marbles depict a load of nonsense with centaurs (half-human, half-horse), some people believe them to be historically interesting.
Return to sender
One in three fashion purchases online is returned, costing firms £7bn a year. And, while a huge warehouse in Glasgow manages to make many items suitable for resale, around half nationally are dumped. Terrible waste. If only other online customers were like your correspondent, who doesn’t like returning things in case it upsets people.
High tea
British Airways is bringing back complimentary food and drinks after ditching them from economy class six years ago in a cost-cutting exercise. Many people dissed the food, believing it to be poor quality, but your hero here always found it fantastic. Sometimes, I’d book a flight to America just to get something decent to eat.
