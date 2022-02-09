The Herald has launched a major new series into Scotland’s Future.
Beginning with the country’s relationship with the European Union, the series will focus around in-depth pieces from respected voices, beyond the usual hit and run of the news cycle. We see part of our mission as giving the nation the space to debate these important issues.
As the year progresses, we will look at oil and gas, transport, health, social care and defence and more.
We will also be hosting a virtual roundtable discussion for subscribers with Brian Taylor. It will be your chance to quiz the experts.
Here, you can find every piece published in the series so far - with this article being updated regularly with new exclusive stories.
Part 1: European Union
The key hurdles an independent Scotland would have to overcome to rejoin the EU
Brexit, laws, currency, deficits, borders, passports and trade — Kirsty Hughes examines some of the key hurdles an independent Scotland would have to overcome to rejoin the EU as part of our Scotland's Future series.
Sturgeon backs a second vote on independence, but not on EU membership
AN independent Scotland would be one of only a handful of countries to join the EU without a stand-alone referendum under Nicola Sturgeon’s plans.
We analyse those plans, how they differ with other SNP figures and provide comparisons with other independent nations.
Comment: 'Scots should decide on rejoining the EU in a single-issue independence vote'
Alex Neil, a former Holyrood cabinet minister and ex-SNP MSP, argues the case for Scotland entering the EU without a second referendum on Europe.
"....Indyref2 would become a double referendum, with a vote in favour of independence being taken automatically as a vote also in favour of EU membership"
What the SNP's independence White Paper said about the European Union
The Scottish Government’s 650-page White Paper on Independence, published in late 2013, contained just eight pages on “Scotland in the European Union”, a sign that Brexit was yet to be taken seriously by either side of the constitutional debate.
