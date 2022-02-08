ONE of Scotland’s leading economists Professor Ronnie MacDonald has said the Scottish Government’s policy around council tax could worsen the cost of living crisis.
MacDonald, who has been a consultant to the European Commission and the World Bank, said that,“the SNP’s policy is wrong-headed”.
The Glasgow University expert, said: “The SNP’s policy of allowing councils to freely set their council tax rates is likely to be a step in the wrong direction in terms of trying to control inflation.”
The £120 million which finance secretary Kate Forbes recently announced for cash-starved councils is, MacDonald claimed, “unlikely to be enough to keep council tax bills from rising further given the dramatic worsening of local authorities’ budgetary positions.”
MacDonald, speaking to Neil Mackay, suggested the Scottish Government's main focus was on keeping council tax rises down before May's local elections to avoid the blame game of tax rises.
He added: "Although, prior to the elections, we are unlikely to see a dramatic rises in council tax rates, there can be little doubt that given the persistent underfunding of councils over the years there will be a strong expectation of a significant hike in the council tax rate post-May. This will worsen the current cost of living crises."
Forbes told Holyrood, when she announced the extra £120m for councils last month, that it represented a 4% rise in council tax, which meant that there would be no need for “inflation-busting” rises.
