Scotland has recorded 5,809 new coronavirus cases but no deaths in the last 24 hours, according to latest figures.
It means the number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid test remains at 10,433.
However authorities noted that register offices are generally closed at the weekend.
There were 958 people in hospital on Sunday with recently confirmed Covid-19, no change on the previous day, with 23 in intensive care, down one.
In addition, on Sunday 13 confirmed Covid-19 patients had been in intensive care longer than 28 days.
So far 4,422,719 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,136,739 have received their second dose, and 3,320,254 have received a third dose or booster, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Monday.
