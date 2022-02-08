WAITING time performance in Scotland’s A&E departments has deteriorated after showing a brief improvement in recent weeks.

The latest official figures show almost a quarter of people attending casualty last week had to wait longer than the four-hour target for treatment.

The Scottish Tories said SNP Health Secretary Humza Yousaf had lost control of the crisis in A&E, despite his party boasting Scotland’s core figures were the best in the UK.

Public Health Scotland reported 75.6 per cent of patients were seen on time in the week to January 30, down from 77.7% the previous week.

The number of patients waiting eight hours also increased by 31% from from 966 to 1269, with a 56% leap in those waiting 12 hours, up from 301 to 471.

The deterioration coincided with a rise in attendances, up from 21,387 to 23,159.

The reversals followed two consecutive weeks of improvements, when the waning impact of the Omicron variant on staff shortages was seen as a factor.

The target is for 95% of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours. It has not been met nationally since July 2020.

It has been below 80% since mid July this year.

The worst performing health board last week was NHS Forth Valley, with 68.3% of A&E patients seen within four hours, with NHS Grampian on 69.9% and NHS Lothian on 70.3%.

Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “The number of patients having to wait more than four hours to be seen is bad enough, but there is also a shocking and unacceptable jump in the number having to wait eight and even 12 hours.

“Tragically this will result in needless loss of lives.

“It’s clear the Health Secretary has no control over the crisis in Scotland’s emergency wards – despite the SNP having the audacity to actually boast about their A&E performance on their website. That record should be a source of shame not celebration.

“Hard-working and under-resourced staff on Scotland’s emergency wards urgently need Humza Yousaf to get his act together and devise a coherent plan to ease the intolerable strain.”