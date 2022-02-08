TEACHING leaders are reportedly calling for a 10 per cent pay increase to help staff deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

A pay agreement for teachers for 2021/22 is yet to be agreed – while union bosses have rejected a 1% offer backdated to April on top of a further 1% rise and a one-off £100 payment.

According to the Daily Record, teacher representatives have now submitted a pay request for 2022/23, due to the negotiations taking so long to resolve.

In a letter to the employer part of the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT), the staff side stated: “The 2022 SNCT pay claim is for 10% to be applied to all grades and pay points without differentiation or discrimination.

“The Teachers’ Panel view this claim as being reasonable and fair given the current inflationary pressures that are predicted to continue and increase through 2022 and the impact of the cost of living crisis.

“It is also the panel’s view that the on-going commitment and professionalism of teachers and associated professionals, which has been brought into sharp focus during the Covid-19 pandemic, now needs to be recognised by a pay increase that allows salaries to retain their value.

“This claim also reflects the on-going need to continue the restoration of the pay of teachers and associated professionals.”

A spokesperson from Colsa, which represents Scottish councils, said: “Like the whole of our workforce, local government values our teachers.

“We are committed to achieving an affordable settlement and we remain in active discussions with both the Scottish Government and the Trade Unions within the SNCT.”