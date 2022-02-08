BORIS Johnson has removed his chief whip as he commences his mini reshuffle.

Mark Spencer has replaced Jacob Rees-Mogg as leader of the House of Commons, having previously served as the chief whip.

Chris Heaton-Harris MP has been given the role of chief whip in his place.

Mr Rees-Mogg will now become Mr Johnson's Brexit minister, receiving the title of Minister for Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency in the Cabinet Office.

Paymaster General Michael Ellis QC has been given the role of minister for the Cabinet Office, alongside his duty as paymaster.

Labour's Angela Rayner said the reordered cabinet was an attempt by Boris Johnson to save himself from the wrath of his backbenchers.

The reorder was promised by Mr Johnson in a meeting with his backbenchers last week, following the publication of the update into the Sue Gray inquiry looking at rule breaking parties in Whitehall during the pandemic.

Ms Rayner said: "Today, the Labour Party frontbench was in Parliament proposing measures to tackle food poverty caused by an inflation crisis created in Downing Street and supporting the mental health of our children and young people - vital topics affecting families across the country.

"What was Boris Johnson doing? Reshuffling the deckchairs when he's already hit an iceberg.

"Labour is committed to security, prosperity and respect for everyone. Boris Johnson is desperately trying to save his own skin."