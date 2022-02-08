AN SNP MP has called for the UK Government to make food insecurity a key element of its levelling up agenda.

Kirsten Oswald, MP for East Renfrewshire cited a report released yesterday which shows almost 5 million adults in the UK faced some form of food insecurity in the last month – 8.8 per cent of households.

The report by the Food Foundation also makes the case for the UK Government to include food insecurity as part of its plans to make opportunities more equal across the whole of the country.

Ms Oswald has supported the calls, concerned that the number of people who are going without food is rising.

The report found that 1.1% more households were facing food insecurity in the last month than those who did in June 2021. The cost of food is now rising and the surge in energy prices in April have prompted concern that thousands of people will be plunged in to poverty,

Ms Oswald, the SNP’s Westminster deputy leader, said: “This is a powerful message from the Food Foundation to the UK Government about its ill thought out and underfunded plans for levelling up across the UK. The reality is that you can't level up by making millions of people poorer and increasing food insecurity.”

She said poverty, inequality and food insecurity had now risen to “record levels” under Boris Johnson’s leadership, and it must now be tackled urgently.

The MP continued: “Poverty, inequality and food insecurity have risen to record levels under this Prime Minister. This will get worse unless the UK Government reverses its cuts to Universal Credit and increases to National Insurance in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis.

"For all the hype, the UK Government’s levelling up proposals offer more of the same from a broken Westminster system. The UK has had the worst levels of poverty and inequality of any country in northwest Europe under every Tory and Labour government over the past twenty years.”

The UK government has been contacted for comment.