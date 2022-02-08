Nicola Sturgeon has accused the Prime Minister of promoting conspiracy theories to attack his opponents.

The First Minister made the comments after Sir Keir Starmer and David Lammy had to be taken in to a police car yesterday when they were ambushed by rowdy protesters.

The incident, which saw some of the group accuse Sir Keir of being a "traitor" and "paedophile protector", has been condemned by people from across the political spectrum.

READ MORE: Johnson under pressure over Savile remarks after Starmer ambushed by mob

However many have linked the specific attacks and nature of the abuse directed at Sir Keir to the untrue claims the Prime Minsiter made in the Commons last week when he suggested the lbaour leader had "failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile".

Speaking on Sky News, Ms Sturgeon said Boris Johnson "knew what he was doing", and called for "responsible politicians" to push back on the claims and stand together.

She said: “I think the choice for all responsible politicians is, do we unite, whatever our other differences might be, to push all of that to the margins of our politics?

“Or do we do what Boris Johnson did? Which is almost weaponise that to make attacks on an opponent and to do that in the full knowledge that that can, and does, stir up the kind of hatred and abuse and harassment that Keir Starmer experienced yesterday.”

She added: “This is a moment to decide that this is not acceptable in our politics.

“Tough scrutiny of politicians is essential in our democracy but when that crosses the line and becomes the stirring up of hate and abuse, something has gone far wrong and that’s a moment to draw a line in the sand and say we cannot allow this to continue.”

READ MORE: Two arrested after Keir Starmer ambushed by protesters outside Westminster

The First Minister went on to call on the Prime Minister to withdraw the remarks and apologise.

She said: “If he has a shred of decency – and I appreciate that may be the flaw in the argument I’m about to make – if he has a single shred of decency, he will withdraw the comments that he made completely and he will fully, unreservedly, unequivocally apologise to Keir Starmer and he will join others in saying that we should hold each other to account.

“We should have robust debate in a democracy, but we should all draw the line at bringing the smear and the lies and the conspiracy theories of the far right and the other trolls that populate social media into the mainstream of our democracy.”

Downing Street has said that the Prime Minister had clarified his remarks to make it clear he was not pointing to Sir Keir's personal record, but said he would not be retracting the comments or apologising.

Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said that he has asked the Metropolitan Police for an incident report and described the comments as inappropriate.

He told MPs "I know it has been reported that some abuse was directed at the leader of the Opposition yesterday, related to claims made by the Prime Minister in this chamber.

“But regardless of yesterday’s incident, I made it clear last week that while the Prime Minister’s words were not disorderly they were inappropriate.

“As I said then, these sorts of comments only inflame opinions and generate disregard for the House and it is not acceptable.

“Our words have consequences and we should always be mindful of the fact."