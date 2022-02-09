MARGARET Thatcher, the Conservatives’ leader, spent two hours in Castlemilk in April 1975. Accompanied by Cathcart MP Teddy Taylor, she toured the shopping centre for 15 minutes, signing autographs and chatting with shoppers. She was followed by a cluster of SNP supporters, who waved banners and shouted “Thatcher go home” and “Thatcher is a quisling”. SNP vice-chairman Douglas Crawford apologised to Thatcher and Taylor, said the party dissociated itself from what had happened in Castlemilk, and promised an inquiry.