A UK Government minister has apologised for staying at a meeting after testing positive for Covid.

Gillian Keegan, minister for Care and Mental Health, was at a meeting yesterday with fathers who had lost their daughters to suicide when she found out she had Covid.

Despite knowing she was positive, Ms Keegan stayed at the meeting.

She has now apologised for her actions, saying she appreciates the importance of obeying the "letter and spirit" of the Covid rules.

Ms Keegan wrote on social media that she told those at the meeting, and they consented to her continuing the session.

However she now says she should have "immediately ended" the gathering, and wanted to be "upfront" about the mistake.

She wrote last night: "Earlier today, ahead of a planned visit I took a precutionary LFD test which gave a positive result. I am now isolating at home and fortunately feel fine.

"When I was told my test was positive I was listening to three fathers who had tragically lost their daughters to suicide. I told them the result and took further precautions but with their consent, I stayed for a short period to hear their stories

"I should have immediately ended the meeting and on reflection this was an error of judgment on my part. I fully recognise the importance of following the letter and spirit of the policies, so want to be upfront about what happened and to apologise for the mistake I made."

Members of the public have had mixed reaction to Ms Keegan's admission.

Some say that it is yet another example of the UK Government's 'one rule for them' attitude, while others have congratulated her for being honest.

Another wrote: "I’m sorry but this is completely irresponsible. You are a health minister. You should know better. No excuses!"