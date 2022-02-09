A TORY MP has announced he is expecting a baby.
Andrew Bowie posted the news on social media yesterday, saying he and his wife Maddie were "ecstatic" to be welcoming their first child.
It came as Kate Forbes, Scottish Finance Secretary, also announced she was pregnant and would be taking maternity leave later in the summer when the baby arrives.
Mr Bowie later said that despite their political differences, the pair were surely "united" in "wanting a better future for our children".
The MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine wrote: "So, today I and Kate Forbes announced we are both expecting children and it struck me that...whatever differences we have politically, we are far more united in wanting a better future for our children than anything that divides us.
"And surely to that is a positive thing."
Mr Bowie, who resigned as a vice chairman of the Tory party earlier this year, posted the news of his growing family alongside a photograph of his Dalmation dog Winston.
So, the dog is a little confused at the news of an expected new addition. Maddie and I however, are ecstatic. 😊👶 pic.twitter.com/NtJcxPwslP— Andrew Bowie MP (@AndrewBowie_MP) February 8, 2022
He said: "So, the dog is a little confused at the news of an expected new addition. Maddie and I however, are ecstatic. 😊👶"
