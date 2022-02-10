Right, I’m just going to come out and say it because it’s better to get these things over and done with. I know you’ll judge me. I know you’ll think “oh, he’s really lost it this time” but I try to say what I really believe in these columns so here goes: on balance, all things considered, I agree with Liz Truss.

The reason I agree with the Foreign Secretary – bear with me – is because Ms Truss has said something sensible and logical in the face of something frustrating and disturbing. It might even, when you consider the principles at stake, have something interesting to teach us about the current state of the Scottish constitution.

So what’s happened is this. China’s President Xi met with Argentina’s president, Alberto Fernández, and both sides expressed support for the other’s territorial problems. Fernández said Taiwan was part of China and in return President Xi expressed support for Argentina’s claim to the Falklands.

Diplomatically and politically, you can see what the two countries are doing, but Ms Truss’s response was uncompromising. “We completely reject any questions over sovereignty of the Falklands,” she said. “The Falklands are part of the British family and we will defend their right to self-determination. China must respect the Falklands’ sovereignty.”

Of course, we’ve been here before, although the problem now is Ms Truss’s mouth may be bigger than her army is. Even in the 80s, there were concerns over Britain's capacity to defend the Falklands but 40 years on it’s even worse. I once asked an officer of HMS Ark Royal as it was preparing to be scrapped if our reduced military capacity meant a foreign leader with his eyes on British territory might consider now a good time to strike. "I would suggest it might be an opportunity," he said.

However, the most important part of what Ms Truss said was her comment about self-determination. We know now that, before the Argentine invasion, Margaret Thatcher’s government was considering a form of Hong Kong-style leaseback in which sovereignty would be ceded in return for British administration and protections for the islanders’ way of life.

But what changed things was firstly, Mrs Thatcher was worried what would happen at the end of the leaseback and cited concerns about Hong Kong (and she was proved right there). And second, the PM insisted nothing should be done without the consent of the islanders and in the end they were having none of it. This is the right to self-determination and it’s why in the end Mrs Thatcher sent in the war ships and it’s why Liz Truss said what she said.

The right to self-determination is also why, for me, the Falklands War was never an issue I wrestled with in the 80s and still don’t – the islanders wanted to remain British and we defended that right. And the right should also be at the centre of our thinking about modern constitutional politics as well, especially in Scotland.

The problem is that there are some nationalists who believe the right to self-determination in Scotland is currently being thwarted – nationalists like the former British ambassador Craig Murray who said of Ms Truss’s comments: “Can somebody explain to me why the colonial settlers on the Falklands have the right to self-determination but the people of Scotland do not?”

I have to say this seems like a rum way of looking at things and only works if you define the Scottish “self” as mostly supporting independence which is not the case. We could, of course, test the views of the Scottish people right now with a referendum but is anyone suggesting it would be anything other than very close? And would a narrow victory really be Scotland expressing its self-determination?

The truth is that, for self-determination to work, the “self” must actually be clear, as it is in the Falklands. There must be an obvious majority, a settled will, but at the moment the Scottish “self” is divided and confused. So here’s the plan. When we determine for ourselves – really determine, not 50/50 – that we wish to be independent, it should happen and it will happen. That’s how self-determination works because it’s fair and clear. But admit it: we are not there yet.

