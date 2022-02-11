Metaverse to worse

Sure as vomit follows avocado, sexual assaults are now being reported in the metaverse. This is a parallel universe in the ether, where regular folks can attend virtual parties at Paris Hilton’s hoose or concerts by Jeremy Bieber, if that’s the name, and Cardie B (me either). Suddenly, the real world sounds not so bad.

Heads up

Broadly speaking, this column is against decapitation. But it’s been going on since forever. Forty lopped crania have been found near Aylesbury, Englandshire. Not recent, you’ll be glad to know, but from Roman times. It’s thought the bonces may relate to religious mumbo-jumbo, in which the napper is deemed a pain in the neck.

Poor show

More bad news for the world’s first-class-based supermarket chain. Grocery experts say shoppers could desert Waitrose if it keeps its prices high as folk tighten their belts. The snooty chain already sparked outrage by withdrawing its free newspapers and coffee. How rich if the posh store became the first casualty of the new poverty.

Fairy tale

Fairy Liquid bottles have been turned upside-down, ushering in “a new era for washing up in Britain”. I see. This redesign revolves around allowing the bottle to balance on its lid so that, in these straitened times, decent ratepayers can get the dregs out. Such dogged meanness will ensure doughty Britons weather the financial storm.

Fancy pants

Men are ordering sexy lingerie online – for themselves. The rise in searches for risqué bedwear on eBay rose by 60% in January, in anticipation of lewd and libidinous behaviour on Monday – Valentine’s Day. Though, in general, beauty ought to follow function, it appears Y-fronts are an exception to this fine rule.