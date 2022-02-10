AND still he hangs on. Shameless, base, a grubby tick buried deep inside the body of the British body politic. Despite a constant stream of lies (“there wasn’t a party, I’m furious about the party, I was at the party, but I didn’t think it was a party”), despite smearing the leader of the opposition in the most cowardly way possible, he hangs on. And now, it seems, he has suggested he will stay even if the police do find that he broke lockdown rules.

In the end, of course, it won’t be down to Boris Johnson. It will be down to his fellow Tory MPs. If they can find the bottle to get rid of him. Maybe the unredacted Sue Gray report will prompt them. Or the Met’s investigation. Or maybe the fallout from the upcoming council elections in May. Or maybe one of his Cabinet colleagues will do for him in the end.

The latter is a little unlikely. He who wields the knife seldom wears the crown and all that. But we are told that the Chancellor Rishi Sunak is “on manoeuvres”. The Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, too, it seems.

It says much about the paucity of talent in the Tory party that these are the likely choices. Sunak has long been groomed as heir apparent, but you do wonder if some of the shine is beginning to rub off.

The Chancellor’s proposals to ease the looming energy price rises after Ofgem announced they would be raising the energy price cap by 54 per cent are hardly impressive after all. A £150 council tax rebate in April and then a compulsory £200 energy bill rebate in October, a rebate which will then have to be repaid in our bills over the next five years at £40 a year.

The latter, money expert Martin Lewis has called a “loan-not-loan”. There is no choice in the matter.

And how does it help? It’s a short-term fix that does nothing to deal with the long-term problem. Plus, it’s fundamentally unfair. Any young people who move into a new house at any time in the next five years will be repaying a rebate that was paid to their parents.

So, who benefits? The energy companies. The same energy companies who last week announced record profits. A windfall tax might have been a fairer and more robust option, but that’s not something this Chancellor seems interested in.

And then let’s look at fraud. Not a problem in people’s “day-to-day lives,” according to the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng in another truth-twisting attempt to defend the Prime Minister’s latest lie, in this case about rising crime figures.

The Treasury has disputed claims that it has written off £4.3billion given out to fraudulent emergency Covid-19 schemes. It also disputes the figure itself. But this is an eye-watering figure. And it’s worth remembering that in January Treasury Minister Lord Agnew resigned from the government complaining that the oversight of the loans scheme had been “nothing less than woeful,” and accused the government of “arrogance, indolence and ignorance” in its attitude towards fraud in general.

This is all under Sunak’s watch. Which suggests he might be just as incompetent and out of touch as everyone else in this rotten government. But at least he brushes his hair. That’s something, I suppose.