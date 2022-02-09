THE PRIME Minister has appointed a new Permanent Secretary following the reisgnation of Martin Reynolds.

Mr Reynolds, who sent the infamous 'bring your own booze' email inviting staff to the No.10 garden during lockdown, resigned last week.

He has been replaced by Samantha Jones, who was the Prime Minister's Expert Advisor on NHS Transformation and Social Care, and who will take up the post for six months.

Ms Jones will also become the first Chief Operating Officer for Downing Street, holding the role on an interim basis until a competition is launched to fill the post permanently.

Mr Johnson said: “I promised to make changes to my senior team so that we can get on with better delivering for the British people.

"That is what we are now doing by bringing in the very best skills and management experience with a clear vision to unite and level up our country.”

Head of the civil service, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, said: “I am delighted Samantha has agreed to take on this critical role. Samantha has the blend of skills and experience needed to take on the job.

"Samantha’s experience of leading and managing transformation in the public and private sectors will be invaluable as we overhaul the structures which support the Prime Minister and Cabinet."

Ms Jones added: "I am pleased to have been asked by the Prime Minister to take up the role of Permanent Secretary in No 10. I look forward to establishing an Office for the Prime Minister that provides him with the professional operation to deliver his agenda.”



Ms Jones joins new Chief of Staff Steve Barclay, Director of Communications Guto Harri and Head of the Policy Unit Andrew Griffith in new roles which Mr Johnson hopes will satisfy his backbenchers and allow him to reatin his premiership.