THE METROPOLITAN police are reviewing whether a Christmas quiz in No 10 may have breached coronavirus restrictions.
The force initially thought the event on December 15, 2020, did not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation despite social gatherings being against the law at the time.
A new photograph published today by the Mirror showed Boris Johnson and two Downing Street employees in a room, with a bottle of champagne and a packet of crisps. One of the aides was wearing tinsel while sitting in front of a laptop.
Now the Met has said it will review their decision following the emergence of the image.
The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “The MPS previously assessed this event and determined that on the basis of the evidence available at that time, it did not meet the threshold for criminal investigation.
“That assessment is now being reviewed.”
