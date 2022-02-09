IT wasn’t the subtlest of timed moves in Boris’s desperate strategy to save his premiership.

A day before MPs go off for a 10-day recess, the PM made a major announcement that he expects, within three weeks, England will be free from the last main Covid restriction – compulsory isolation of at least five days for those with the virus.

In other words, he is looking to bring forward the announcement by more than a month.

On Monday February 21 when MPs return, Johnson will present his plan for “living with Covid” and - as long as the data remains positive - the legal duty to self-isolate after a positive test will be lifted. An announcement had been due on March 24.

It will, of course, be presented by Boris and his allies as another example of the UK Government delivering; Covid from now on will simply be treated like flu. Downing St explained how the law would be replaced with guidance; for example, people will be urged not to go to work if they have Covid.

Scotland Yard is not expected to reveal its conclusion on partygate until the end of this month at the earliest; it’s likely to come sometime in March, when the Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray will finally be able to publish her full report.

So, having geed up his Tory colleagues with the enticing, earlier-than-expected prospect of a near-as-dammit return to normality, Johnson knows they will head off to their constituencies with a smile in their heart and with something else to think about as they use being away from the Westminster hothouse to ponder their leader’s future.

Initial Tory responses seemed positive. Lockdown-sceptic Lord Frost, who quit the Cabinet over Covid measures in December, said: “The PM’s plan to end all Covid restrictions a month early is the right thing to do and is extremely welcome. I hope the Government will also make clear we will not go down the road of coercive lockdowns ever again.”

At the weekend, it was reported that Boris’s view is that it would take a “Panzer division” to drive him out of Downing St and with a new suggestion from Government sources – first mooted here – that even if PC Plod decides the PM has broken the law, he will still not resign.

Just before another combative PMQs a picture dropped showing Boris at the office online quiz on December 15 2020 with an open bottle of fizz and a packet of crisps. One colleague was wearing tinsel and another a Santa hat.

Labour’s Fabian Hamilton came to the understandable conclusion this was a Christmas party in Number 10 and pointed out, incomprehensibly, it was not one of the 12 events being probed by Scotland Yard. But Johnson insisted the backbencher was “completely in error,” adding: “That event already has been submitted for investigation.”

Yet Gray’s update into her investigation revealed that police were not investigating the “online Christmas quiz” as it was not considered to have “reached the threshold for criminal investigation”. So, what’s the truth?

Dominic Cummings, the PM’s ex-chief adviser, tweeted: “There’s waaaaay better pics than that floating around, incl in the flat.” The police are poring over 300 snaps.

Adam Wagner, a human rights lawyer who has been examining Covid laws, said: “There is no longer any justification for the police not to investigate this event.

“I imagine the reason decided not to investigate this gathering is because the[previous] image was ambiguous – the PM may have dialled in but not have been himself participating in an illegal gathering. But now it seems obvious from the photo he himself is participating in a social gathering.”

The PM’s Press Secretary insisted the event was a “virtual quiz” but was unable to say whether the photograph had been submitted to the Gray inquiry in evidence.

At the time of the quiz, London was under Tier 2 restrictions, which prohibited social mixing between different households indoors.

Official guidance stated: “Although there are exemptions for work purposes, you must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and is not otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier.”

No doubt, the PM’s defence for this event will be - believe it or not - that it was not “primarily” a social activity and so was exempted. Let’s see.

Johnson’s move to lift the restriction on self-isolation might strike some as premature. True, the number of people in hospital, south of the border, is falling but infection levels at 68,000 and the mortality numbers at 276 remain high.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a Government adviser on Covid, made clear he would be “very reluctant” to suggest this was the end of the pandemic, adding it was “still a very nasty virus”.

He told the BBC: “It would be wholly wrong to say that the pandemic is in any way over. We don’t know what’s around the corner. There could be another variant, perhaps based on Delta or something else with higher pathogenicity, which could come back to bite us anytime, and I’m pretty sure that next winter we’re going to see it back.”

Prof Openshaw said everyone was looking forward to getting back to some form of normality and acknowledged that, due to infection or immunity or both, the population had a high level of protection.

But, regards the PM’s announcement, he added: “So, we’re going in the right direction but this doesn’t seem very cautious.”

Heaven forbid, Boris would even consider accelerating the lifting of restrictions simply as part of his survival strategy; a bid to sway colleagues not to send in letters of no confidence and so enable him to stay in Number 10.

Earlier, major Conservative donor John Armitage, who has given more than £3 million to the Conservative Party, said leaders should quit if they lost their “moral authority” as he claimed: “The lack of honour inherent in modern politics[is] incredibly distressing.”

The BBC reported the financier had told Conservative HQ he would not be giving it any more money as things stood but he planned to remain a party member.

Asked if he thought Johnson’s leadership was past the point of no return, Armitage replied: “Personally, yes.”

And yet the PM will seek to emulate the spirit of New Labour’s sultan of spin, Peter Mandelson, who once declared after he again won in Hartlepool following his forced departure from Government over the Hinduja passports affair: “I’m a fighter not a quitter.”

Boris will fight every inch of the way and cling onto every piece of furniture he can grab onto in Downing St before events force him out, which, one way or another, they will do.