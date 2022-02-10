A decision to drop the legal requirement for people to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 test in England have been made "in the interests of Boris Johnson", Scotland's Health Secretary has said.

Humza Yousaf said that the decision to end rules requiring people to sequester themselves south of the border was being made to “distract and deflect” away from the Partygate Scandals swirling around the Prime Minister, and are not based on public health advice.

The current self-isolation rules in England expire on March 24, but Boris Johnson told MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions that “provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions – including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive – a full month early”.

READ MORE: 'Starmer, Savile and a slur too far from Johnson'

Mr Yousaf said the Scottish Government had asked for the scientific advice this decision was based on to be made available, but “none had been forthcoming”.

Speaking to the BBC’s The Nine programme last night, he said: “Let’s be frank about this – the announcement by the Prime Minister is not thought out.

“It doesn't come from any public health advice, and the reason he’s announced it is to try to distract and deflect away from all of his own behavior, which is under - quite rightly - some intense scrutiny.

“In terms of our own plans, what we have said is face coverings and isolation are two of the most effective non-pharmaceutical interventions when it comes to the fight against the virus.”

“The announcement by the Prime Minister is not thought out, it doesn’t come with any public health advice”



Health Secretary @HumzaYousaf rules out Scotland following Boris Johnson and the UK government’s plans to lift the remaining Covid restrictions. #TheNine pic.twitter.com/y2TmjOi9Ms — The Nine (@BBCScotNine) February 9, 2022

He added: “We’ll always be guided by public health advice. Removing face coverings and removing self-isolation at this moment, when we have such a high number of cases, is not the public health advice that we get at the moment.”

Mr Yousaf continued: “Health policy should be based on good public health advice. As far as I can tell – and we have asked for any public health advice associated with Boris Johnson’s announcement, and none has been forthcoming - Boris Johnson has made this decision in the interests of Boris Johnson, not in the interests of the people.”

Boris Johnson is facing intense scrutiny over Downing Street parties

READ MORE: Boris Johnson's future predicted by polling guru John Curtice

The Health Secretary was speaking after the Metropolitan Police said they would be widening their inquiries to cover a quiz night in No 10 on December 2020 after a photograph emerged of Boris Johnson and colleagues near an open bottle of sparkling wine.

Prominent health expert Professor Devi Sridhar also connected the two events, writing: "Are we all thinking the same thing? It feels like some of UK decision-making around Covid-19 is being driven by parties."

"Even Denmark, which has largely released restrictions bc of high vaccine uptake, still requires people to isolate if positive so they don't infect others," she added.

Are we all thinking the same thing? It feels like some of UK decision-making around COVID-19 is being driven by parties. Even Denmark, which has largely released restrictions bc of high vaccine uptake, still requires people to isolate if positive so they don't infect others. — Prof. Devi Sridhar 🌈 (@devisridhar) February 9, 2022

Boris Johnson is one of more than 50 people thought to have been involved in events which are the subject of police inquiries surrounding parties held at Downing Street during lockdown.