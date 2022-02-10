SCOTTISH Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has announced he is isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.
The Edinburgh Western MSP tweeted a photo of his positive Covid-19 test result and confirmed he will be working from home.
Cole-Hamilton tweeted: "Ah well, it's been a good run. Glad to be fully jabbed. Self isolating at home but still working if you are a constituent and need my help."
The Lib Dem leader does not have a question today at the weekly First Minister's Questions session in Holyrood when MSPs quiz Nicola Sturgeon on Scottish Government's policies.
Politicians who are self-isolating can still dial in remotely under Holyrood's working arrangements.
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has pressed the First Minister several times at FMQs from his home during periods of self-isolation.
