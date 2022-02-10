NICOLA Sturgeon has announced that secondary school pupils and staff will not have to wear face masks in the classroom from February 28.

The First Minister made the announcement just before FMQs in the Holyrood chamber this afternoon.

"On Tuesday the advisory sub group on education met to discuss a number of issues including the use of face coverings," she told MSPs.

"It also said the next stage in the phased approach could begin after the February half term break, starting with the removal of the requirement to wear face coverings in the classroom. The sub group has advised that this change should apply to both pupils and staff in classrooms and take affect from 28 February."

She told MSPs the move would “reduce barriers to communication in the classroom and reduce any wellbeing impacts which arise from the use of face coverings”.

Ms Sturgeon said it was expected that face coverings would “still be required outside the classroom” in communal areas in schools, but this would be kept under “regular review”.

The First Minister added the decision to remove the masks in classrooms came after “reducing case rates” for coronavirus in secondary school-aged children, as well as the decrease in hospital admission rates among all ages.

This “encouraging situation” also means restrictions on school assemblies can be lifted, she said.

Ms Sturgeon said while the guidance would be updated next week she had wanted to confirm the change as soon as possible “to give children and young people, their families ands school staff certainty about the forthcoming changes before the February break”.

She added it was “a further step in allowing children and young people a return to a more normal experience in school after many, many months of sacrifice”.

The Scottish Conservatives have been campaigning for several weeks against the requirement to wear face masks in secondary schools.

Responding to the First Minister party leader Douglas Ross welcomed the announcement but said the measure should have been lifted earlier.

"Scottish Conservatives have urged for weeks that youn people should no longer be forced to wear face coverings in classrooms seven hours a day," he said.

"Young people's education has been unncessarily disrupted for far too long. Finally after weeks of refusing to budge the government has u turned. And while it is welcome it has taken far much longer than necessary."

Earlier this week Larry Flanagan, the boss of the country's largest teaching union the Education Institute of Scotland (EIS), said face coverings should be in place in classrooms until towards the Easter break, which starts in April.

