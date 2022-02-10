BORIS Johnson’s government have expected the public to “believe the unbelievable” and has eroded trust in democracy, a former Prime Minister has said.

Sir John Major gave a scathing assessment of the current administration’s performance during a keynote speech at the Institute for Government this morning.

He said the Prime Minister had made his ministers look “foolish and gullible” for trying to explain away gatherings at No.10, and the result has made the whole government look “shifty”.

The former Conservative Prime Minister said: “At Number 10, the Prime Minister and officials broke lockdown laws.

“Brazen excuses were dreamt up. Day after day the public was asked to believe the unbelievable, ministers were sent out to defend the indefensible, making themselves look gullible, or foolish as they did so.

“Collectively, this has made the government look distinctly shifty. Which has consequences that go far beyond political unpopularity.

“No government can function properly if its word is treated with suspicion.”

On the subject of the current government’s honesty, Sir John said that the truth should be “ freely offered, not dragged out under the search light of an inquiry” and added: “Too often, ministers have been evasive and the truth has seemed to be optional.

“When ministers respond to legitimate questions from the public, from inquisitors, from the media, with pre-prepared sound bites, or half-truth or misdirection or wild exaggeration, then respect for government and politics dies just a little more.

“Misleading replies to questions invite disillusion - outright lies breed contempt.”

Sir John, who was Prime Minister from 1990 to 1997, suggested that democracy was under threat, arguing that it “rests on the conviction that the United Kingdom government acts for the wellbeing of all four of our nations.”

He added: “With nationalism growing in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, not everyone shares that conviction.

“Our system relies also upon respect for the laws made in Parliament, upon an independent judiciary, upon acceptance of the conventions of public life, and on self-restraint by the powerful if any of that delicate balance goes astray, as it has, as it is, our democracy is undermined.”

READ MORE: New photo shows Boris Johnson at Christmas party not being probed by the Met

He also criticised the government’s attacks on the judiciary, saying ministers should “back off”.

The former PM, who has been very critical of Mr Johnson, explained: “When a leading tabloid labelled judges ‘Enemies of the people’, the Justice Secretary did not leap to their defence. Other cabinet ministers publicly disparage ‘lefty lawyers’, activist lawyers, and even attack judges for exceeding their authority.

“Public denunciation of judges and lawyers gives credence to the belief amongst the legal profession that the government may wish to usher in a compliant judiciary.

“It should back off.

“The late Lord Bingham once remarked ‘There are countries where the judges always agree with the government, but they are not countries in which any of us would wish to live.’”

READ MORE: Emergency statement over Holyrood protest curbs

The former PM said that internationally, the reputation of the UK has been “shredded” and also lashed out at the current administration’s attempts to curtail civil rights through proposals on protest, which were defeated in the House of Lords.

Sir John said protest was the “safety valve” to democracy and added: “Although marches may be uncomfortable for any government, protest marches are a safety valve to democracy and to free speech. democracy should treat them with care.”