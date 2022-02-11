THE old adage “money comes to money” certainly rings true where the oil and gas giants BP and Shell are concerned.

At a time when many families are facing real hardship, struggling to cope with a rise in the cost of living and facing energy prices which will rocket by a frightening 54%, both have posted eye-watering profits, totalling nearly £24 billion – £756 a second.

An obscene bonanza, fuelled mainly by a recovery in the price of a barrel of oil, which jumped from $38.42 per barrel to $71.12 per barrel during 2021, and global gas supplies being squeezed.

This is a massive, unexpected windfall that no-one, least of all BP and Shell, predicted.

If ever there was a time for the UK government to exact a one-off multibillion pound windfall tax to ease the pressure on desperate householders’ energy bills, then that time is surely now.

Shell's chief executive Ben van Beurden, who in 2014 was filmed taking part in the ice bucket challenge using Veuve Clicquot champagne, was bubbling with joy at the 300% increase in annual profits totalling £14.3 billion, calling 2021 a ‘momentous year”.

As was BP chief executive Bernard Looney, who posted record annual profits of £9.5 billion, who proudly described his company as a North Sea “cash machine" while conveniently forgetting to mention their lucrative stake in the Russian gas giant Rosneft, which is accused of inflating gas prices by restricting supplies to Europe.

No doubt Rosneft was encouraged by the Beast from the East, President Vladimir Putin.

With shareholders and mega salaries to protect, both chief execs unsurprisingly rejected growing calls for a windfall tax.

Mr Looney said: “More investment, not less” is required and that "a windfall tax isn’t going to incentivise that investment.” He added: “BP will use the profits made in the North Sea to support lower carbon energy infrastructure.”

Mr Beurden also said his company planned to use profits from oil and gas from such areas as the North Sea to invest in supporting the transition to a lower carbon energy system. And he urged politicians to resist the temptation to propose easy fixes.

It’s all hot air, as their investment plans and pledges to become integrated net zero energy businesses by 2050 were laid out well before they benefited from their surprise windfall, so any windfall tax would not affect these plans.

Unfortunately, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak agrees, and has ruled out such a tax, deciding instead to give consumers a paltry one-off £200 discount-loan on bills. A buy now, pay back later loan which will be repaid at £40 a year over five years. In Scotland £290million of extra funding will be added to the block grant and distributed by the Scottish Government, “every single penny” of which the FM has promised she will pass on. We will, see.

Cold comfort for the hundreds of thousands of consumers who’ll will be faced with the stark choice to eat or heat in this UK fuel poverty crisis which could affect over six million people.

In Scotland, 640,000 people are already finding their energy bills unaffordable. Come April, tens of thousands of Scots on prepayment meters will see their price cap jump to a sickening £2018. In business, one in five businesses are expected to reduce operations due to the price hike and 80 % of all businesses are anticipating a massive rise in goods and services, which will have to passed onto the customer.

If the UK is to ever recover from the crippling effects of the pandemic and these humongous cost of living increases, then this fuelish nonsense must end and a massive one-off withdrawal from BP and Shell's “cash machine” should be made.

The government should also remove the 5% VAT form bills as well as their iniquitous £153 green levy, a lucrative money-making scam if ever there was one. As for the toothless regulators Ofgem, well they should be blown out the door, as they are clearly not fit for purpose.

