LOOK, as a PR person with many years’ experience – and the wife of the Prime Minister – I realise that talking to a journalist is almost as dangerous as being a kitten in a West Ham player’s kitchen.

But here’s the thing; Lord Ashcroft has published a book about me, and it’s only right I should be allowed to set the record straight.

Lord Ashcroft hints that I have my hands on the controls in Downing Street, that I direct my husband in terms of strategy. Are you kidding? I can’t direct him to the bathroom mirror to comb his hair. Do you think I can advise him on how to contain Putin?

Incidentally, I’ve already told Bozzie Bear if he wants to send the Russian troops scampering back to Moscow all he has to do is stop them playing Monopoly in London. Just do as we all did as kids: throw the board up in air and say “I’m taking your houses and keeping them, so get lost.”

But let’s get back to the book nonsense, which my Health Secretary chum Sajid Javid says is sexist. And he’s dead right because Lord Fauntleroy wants to focus on the Carrie Antoinette stuff and the £800-a-roll wallpaper. Well, all I’ve got to say who wouldn’t want a beautiful flock that matches their sofa?

As for my hapless husband? Of course, he knew all about it. I told him to find the money for it. But that’s not to say he wanted it, that he’s not his own man. In fact, he complained he doesn’t know a roll of paper from the Dead Sea parchments. And he says he still can’t find the invisible sofa.

But I appreciate you have other thoughts. You want to know how much I was involved in Partygate, was I handing out tickets and then ink stamping the wrists of this coming and going? Of course not! That’s why we have civil servants and spads.

And Cressida? Well, we weren’t unhappy it took months for her flatfoots to investigate. But that was just slowness, wasn’t it? It doesn’t mean she instructed a Three Wise Monkeys’ approach at all. And now that she’s gone? Well, Priti’s new person isn’t going to rock the boat, are they?

Overall, our life is good. Boris has surrounded himself by lots of chums on his own level who know him so well. His new comms director Guto Harri says Boris is not a total clown, and that’s what I would say too. Bozzie manages to get away with it, doesn’t he?

But this old fart’s book is annoying. It suggests I’m Lady Macbeth, or Princess Nut Nut, as Cummings labelled me. Yet, I’m just doing what every other wife would do; try not to let their husband make deeply offensive comments, create another national scandal – or let Liz Truss meet with her Russian counterpart and appear to be worryingly vacant.

Sorry, I was a bit slow with the last one.

As imagined by Brian Beacom

