For decades, some of our industries, including farming, waste management and forestry, have been allowed to use rebated or “red” diesel at a saving of nearly 47p a litre. The “red” component is an added colourant that lets HMRC officers identify improper use and anybody caught doing so is prosecuted. Red diesel is around 15% of the UK’s total consumption. Without the rebate, the Treasury would receive an extra £50million per annum in duty.

In the waste industry, red diesel is used for generators, wheeled loaders, shredders, forklifts, balers, and compressors in waste recycling centres, most of the handling plant in scrapyards, as well as bulldozers, compactors, and other site plant on landfills.

In 2020, the UK government announced changes to the entitlement to use red diesel, the intention being to reduce consumption and assist in meeting emission targets, “to make businesses pay for the emissions they create”. Farming, forestry and (rather oddly) travelling fairgrounds are to be exempted but not the waste industry. A new £40million fund was announced to promote “low carbon red diesel alternatives” but bizarrely, it’s to be restricted to the construction, mining and quarrying industries. The waste industry (despite extensive representations from the biggest operators) is specifically excluded. The rebate is due to be removed in April this year.

While the logic behind this strategy is understandable, there’s little chance of the waste industry being able to meet the deadline. Electric, bio-gas, hybrid and bio-diesel are all being investigated as possible alternatives but so far, none offer workable options for the majority of equipment and plant used: for example an electric-powered forklift can only operate for two to three hours. The consequence is that operators will now be faced with massive increases in their costs from April. These costs will have to be passed on to their customers and there’s a view that it will force some waste companies to review their recycling arrangements.

Landfill Tax (now over £95 a tonne) was a fiscal intervention designed to make waste recycling financially viable and it has proved to be very successful. However the operating margins remain very tight and if the Government continues to ignore the consequences of removing the diesel rebate too quickly, some recycling companies might just throw in the towel. That would mean more waste going to landfill, higher costs for council tax payers, and increased disposal costs for most Scottish businesses. So how can that be good for the environment?

And of course the higher the cost of waste treatment and disposal, the more attractive it becomes for some individuals and businesses to look at the no-questions-asked waste collection businesses whose lower prices are based on fly-tipping. Do we really want that to be the consequence of our green aspirations?

The Government needs to think again and include the UK waste industry with the other exemptions. Common sense has to prevail.

John Crawford worked in the Scottish waste management industry for several decades.

