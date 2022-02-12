THE SCOTTISH Conservatives have hit out at “irrelevant” questioning after a woman was asked if she was “Scottish or British” by accident and emergency staff.

Twitter user @Lucylulo456 expressed her shock at the questioning at Perth Royal Infirmary A&E after appearing on Monday with appendicitis, as the Scottish Daily Express reports.

The mother-of-two, who is English but has lived in Scotland for nearly 20 years, took to social media to explain the encounter, writing: "Can anyone explain why that question is relevant in that situation? Would I have been seen sooner if I’d said Scottish?"

"The sad thing is, I did pause slightly before answering British because it made me worry I would be seen as less important for treatment and it’s awful that I had to even think that."

The Scottish Conservatives slammed the "irrelevant" line of questioning.

Responding to the comments, NHS Tayside said patients do not have to answer the question, which is required to help “reduce health inequalities” in Scotland.

A spokesperson said: "Patients turning up at A&E would hardly expect to then be asked questions over their nationality.

“A&E services are already under enough pressure without these irrelevant questions being asked of patients.”

A health board spokesperson told the Scottish Daily Express: “This data is required by Public Health Scotland to be submitted for all unscheduled care attendances. The ethnic group options are specified by Public Heath Scotland. Patients also have the right to refuse to answer the question.

"The purpose of the collection of this information is to understand if public health services are delivered equitably and assist us to reduce health inequalities in Scotland.

“Any analysis of this data will not identify patients.

"Patients attending our Emergency Departments are always seen according to their clinical need, regardless of their ethnicity.”