POLICE are investigation death threats against Sir Keir Starmer following Boris Johnson’s Jimmy Savile comments.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed to Sky News that on Friday it received a third-party report relating to allegations made against Starmer.

The force said the investigation is ongoing.

Mr Johnson last week accused his rival of failing to prosecute notorious paedophile Jimmy Savile while he was director of public prosecutions.

On Monday, police escorted the Labour leader away from demonstrators, some of whom accused him of “protecting paedophiles”.

According to Sky News, a log of evidence documenting threats against the Labour leader was sent to Scotland Yard and includes a post on the messaging app Telegram calling for Sir Keir to be “lynched”.

The material was sent to the Met by The Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which aims to disrupt online abuse.

A Labour source told the news outlet: "Of course extremists of all stripes don't like Keir - he spent years helping to put them and their ilk in prison and keep Britain's streets safe from them."

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman acknowledged his original words last week in the Commons were “capable of being misconstrued” and said that was why he subsequently issued a “clarification”.

“The Prime Minister clarified his remarks last week to make clear he was not suggesting Keir Starmer was individually responsible for the Savile decision,” the spokesman said.

He added: “I think the Prime Minister was making a political point about taking responsibility for organisations as a whole.”

Mr Johnson tweeted on Monday evening that the “behaviour directed” at the Labour leader was “absolutely disgraceful”.

Although Sir Keir was head of the Crown Prosecution Service in 2009 when a decision was taken not to prosecute Savile, he had no personal involvement in the deliberations.

In an interview with The Times, Sir Keir said Mr Johnson had used a “deliberate slur without any basis in fact”.

“The PM knew exactly what he was doing. It is a conspiracy theory of violent fascists that has been doing the rounds for some time,” he said.

“I have never been called a paedophile protector before. That happened yesterday for the first time in my life,” Sir Keir said.

“If others want to argue that this is unconnected with precisely what the Prime Minister said one week before then let them make that case. But they’ll never persuade me that there is no link.

“It’s not about me, it’s the way we conduct our politics. I don’t want to see us go down the route that this potentially takes us.”

The PM’s spokesman's comments came soon after Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle warned MPs that "words have consequences" after Sir Keir was confronted by the mob.

Sir Lindsay said he had requested a "situation report from the Metropolitan Police" on the incident.