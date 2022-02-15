I’VE never been particularly impressed by equipment, such as your standard vacuum cleaner, which arrives with a range of accessories. A multitude of screw-ons, plug-ins and attach-heres just seems to be an admission that the core product isn’t up to the job.

Also, attachments invariably fall short of achieving their intended purpose. Remember when the country came into possession of its very own Boris Johnson, with Dominic Cummings accessory? That ended up being more of a screw up than a screw on.

Another accessory that seems to have no possible purpose is a footballer’s wife. I can just about see the point of a footballer. Without their willing arms, legs and necks to decorate, the tattoo artists of Great Britain would be bereft of a canvas to doodle on.

But WAGS? So-called Wives and Girlfriends? Most of them don’t even know how to commit a professional foul or verbally abuse a referee. Useless.

Or so I once thought.

Then I became aware of the feud between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, two ferocious footy wives who are set to battle it out in court later this year in a trial which could very well be as influential as Magna Carta in advancing the legal and moral framework that underpins the UK.

Or perhaps it’s just a spiteful spat between indecently wealthy women with too much time on their hands, who are rather cross with each other and fell out after Coleen unfollowed Rebekah on Instagram.

Settling this tiff is surely a perfect use of court time and lawyerly expertise.

Though I shouldn’t be snide, for the bitchy brouhaha is hypnotically enthralling, and provides me with fond recollections of those trashy TV soaps from the 1980s, such as Dynasty and Dallas, where on a regular basis one expensively coiffed and jewel-encrusted female would shunt another expensively coiffed and jewel-encrusted female into a handily situated swimming pool.

The Rooney/Vardy scrap also has historical precedence.

I once came into possession of a document written by Elizabeth the First of England, where she discusses her quarrel with her cousin, Mary Queen of Scots. The authenticity of this document is beyond dispute, as it was given to me by a reputable archivist named Big Dave, who came upon it after it fell off the back of a lorry which had emblazoned on its side: ‘Genuine Historical Knick-Knacks R Us.’

The missive is written in blue biro and addressed to Elizabeth’s lady-in-waiting. The following is a mere snapshot of what the English Queen has to say: “OMG! Seriously, babes, what is it with that Mary? She is totes annoying and is defo going to get her head lopped off, LOL!”

What this message underlines is that although it’s easy to mock Coleen and Rebekah’s argy-bargy, there have always been powerful women determined to see justice done. Which is something to be admired.

Meanwhile, I’m off to visit Big Dave. Apparently he’s in possession of Tutankhamun’s skateboard, which I fully intend to buy.