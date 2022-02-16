FORMER Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has landed a new “key role” at a Scottish university.

Ms Freeman, who stood down from Holyrood ahead of the last election in May, is to become the Ambassador for Community Engagement, Public Health and Innovation within the University of Glasgow.

She takes on the role with immediate effect.

The former MSP for Carrick, Cumnock and the Doon Valley said: “I am delighted to join the University of Glasgow, and the College of Medical, Veterinary and Life Sciences, in this new position of Ambassador for Community Engagement, Public Health and Innovation.”

The university say Ms Freeman will play an “active role” in the £91m Living Laboratory project in Govan, which, via collaboration with NHS and industry partners, will see the implementation of research in a real-world clinical setting.

Ms Freeman added: “The University leads many world-changing projects all poised to create real-world impact for people, locally, nationally and internationally.

“I am particularly excited to play a role in the Living Laboratory project in Govan, where working together with all partners, we can realise health benefits for patients and our NHS.”

Principal and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Glasgow, Professor Sir Anton Muscatelli, added: "I am extremely pleased to welcome Ms Freeman to the University of Glasgow, in what will be an important role that harnesses her expertise in health policy and community engagement.

“Ms Freeman’s background as one of Scotland’s most prominent and respected politicians, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, will be invaluable in making a success of this new role."

Prof Iain McInnes, University of Glasgow Vice-Principal and Head of the College of MVLS, said; “We are absolutely delighted that someone of Ms Freeman’s calibre will be joining the College.

“Ms Freeman’s experience will be a very welcome addition to the University, and we are confident that it will help us achieve our ambitious aims across a wide-range of innovative projects to improve the health and lives of the people in Glasgow, Scotland and beyond.”