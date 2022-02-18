Football person Wayne Rooney has a lift in his swanky hoose that takes him from the bedroom to his wine cellar. Bit rich after all his moaning about how the bevvie nearly did for him. One of his pals tittle-tattled to a tabloid: “Wayne loves a bottle of plonk.” Yep, he’s a right plonker.

Milking it

Those wacky Swedes, already having cornered the market for oat-based drinks, have come up with another: tattie milk. Needless to say, it’s right ecological, using rejected potatoes and being more land-efficient than oats. One expert at snobby grocer Waitrose said: “It doesn’t taste like you’re drinking chips.” OK, we’re not buying it.

Crammed heids

Always said it: the reason your memory gets worse as you age is that it’s already crammed with too much information. Now, top scientists across the pond have caught up with your columnist’s educated guess. The flip-side is that older people have trouble suppressing irrelevant information. They also end up writing about it.

Going inside

Lags in Her Majesty’s Prison Hull have their own meditation television channel. It’s the brainwave of one inmate who found that meditation helped him cope with his arrest and imprisonment. It also helped him to escape the pressures of prison life. More lags would probably watch if it just showed you how to escape.

Hitch cock-up

Couples who go for cheap weddings have longer marriages than those who push the boat out and go nuts. Makes sense when you think about it. The relative parsimony – still talking about thousands of pounds – hints at level-headedness and a lack of shallow exhibitionism. Better still, don’t get married at all. Think of the savings.