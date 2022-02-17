“THE last court case my abuser had to attend was pushed [back], they were free and came home…no one had called me to say that was happening. The court cases kept getting pushed [back] and pushed [back]. Every week I had that anxiety, hearing keys rattling, thinking they were coming back [to the house] that day.”

This description, from a victim of domestic abuse, is an unfortunate reality for many of the country’s most vulnerable people during the pandemic. Increased trial delays are compounding an already difficult situation, leaving many in limbo with uncertainty of when trials are going ahead. The psychological turmoil of lengthy delays as well as an increase in trials being repeatedly adjourned is clear.

We are all aware of the challenges that the NHS faces with pressures and delays, but not everyone is aware of the scale of the issues facing our justice system.

We are concerned that delays and repeated adjournments are leading to some victims withdrawing from the justice process altogether. This could mean victims are less likely to report a crime in the future. We and other support agencies, such as Rape Crisis Scotland, see this as deeply worrying, showing a lack of confidence that justice is being served.

Delays of up to four years can have a huge impact on a person’s health and wellbeing. At the peak of the pandemic in 2020, we saw a dramatic increase in safeguarding reports of our service users feeling suicidal. Numbers have remained high compared to pre-pandemic levels.

It’s not just the length of delays that are a concern. Court proceedings are being postponed multiple times. People are being repeatedly turned away on the day that a trial is due to commence, setting them back to square one. Many victims feel unable to move forward in their lives, and often this results in re-traumatisation as they hold onto their experience of the crime ahead of giving evidence.

Last week, Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Veterans, Keith Brown, launched the Scottish Government’s Vision for Justice. Part of this vision is about addressing the ongoing impact of Covid-19 and continuing to renew and transform justice. While I welcome plans to address the backlog by 2026, we must see a concerted effort from all involved in the justice system to make this a reality.

We already know, for example, how beneficial virtual trials are for people who have been traumatised by crime. Removing the intimidation of coming face-to-face with the accused in court is a game-changer for victims and witnesses and is something we want to see as common place across the whole justice system.

But many of the challenges facing our justice system pre-date the pandemic and go beyond the backlog.

Victim Support Scotland has for many years been advocating for changes to the Victim Notification Scheme. Established in 2004, the scheme provides victims of certain crimes with the right to receive information about the offender’s progression within prison and eventual release. It is, however, an archaic system.

We have heard accounts of people receiving letters about the release of prisoners with no prior warning or offer of follow-up support. You wouldn’t receive a letter about a cancer diagnosis, for example, without appropriate support being in place, so why are we neglecting to do similar with people that have experienced crime? Again, this is damaging for victims of crime. We want to see radical change to this scheme in a way that puts their needs first.

Improving our Victim Notification Scheme and allowing virtual trials to become the norm, are just two ways that we can begin to improve things for people that have come through traumatic experiences.

At Victim Support Scotland, we have gone through an intensive programme of training on ‘trauma-informed practice’ – acknowledging and understanding people’s past experience to help them to better process what has happened to them, as well as understanding what they need for the future.

Next week marks Victims’ Awareness Week and we are running a week-long campaign focussing on stories of ‘hidden victims’ whose stories have been left untold through a series of audio interviews. We are also launching a new language guide which takes on the views of people that have been affected by crime to highlight appropriate language. Common phrases and words are highlighted, and we hope to positively influence how our partners and the media use language that is less triggering for people impacted by crime.

My hope is that there is real learning from the pandemic situation, and that trial delays are dealt with as priority in a better organised system. Priority must also be given to making sure some of the innovations we have seen through this period are sustained. Only this way will we have any chance of rectifying this untenable situation.

Kate Wallace is chief executive of Victim Support Scotland