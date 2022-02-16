HUMZA Yousaf must act to get ambulance services in Glasgow back under control before lives are lost, Scottish Labour has said.

The opposition party's call comes as paramedics have reacted angrily to news that the Scottish Ambulance Service plans to cut crews in the city and to reduce the number working nightshift in some areas to only one crew despite a number of tragedies related to long waits.

While ambulance turnaround times have improved since the autumn lengthy waits have been recorded across Scotland, with a maximum turnaround time of over seven hours recorded at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Scottish Labour has said that the decision to cut ambulance crews in Glasgow despite long turnaround times ‘beggars belief’ and is demanding that Yousaf acts to prevent the cuts.

Jackie Baillie, the party's health spokeswoman, said: "With ambulance services in disarray across the country, this decision beggars belief and will put lives in danger in Glasgow.

“We know that the crisis in the ambulance service has been persistent for months, with people dying while waiting for ambulances, despite the considerable efforts of paramedics and ambulance staff. For Humza Yousaf to allow this cut to go ahead is a damning indictment on how seriously he is taking this issue. We don’t need fewer ambulance crews – we need our hardworking ambulance staff to be supported and bolstered. Humza Yousaf must act now to prevent this potentially deadly cut going ahead.”

Ambulance staff in Glasgow have criticised the plans to change their shift pattern and cut nightshift provisions.

Under the proposals the number of crews working the nightshift at the Glasgow South depot would be reduced from three to one between midnight and 5am, Sunday to Friday.

The changes would also mean a dramatic change in shift patterns for staff, many of who have been working the same roster for two decades.

Crews who work permanent night shifts would be moved onto day shifts and instead of working seven days in a row, would have their week split up.

Concerns have been raised about the impact the new rosters would have on staff who are already 'at breaking point'.

Stations in Paisley and Greenock will also be hit by changes, which come in the wake of a Demand and Capacity Review carried out by a private contractor on behalf of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Workers say the plans don't make sense in the current circumstances.

One member of staff told Glasgow Live: "The review was carried out years before the pandemic and the situation has completely changed by then.

"Now, we are overrun and barely get breaks. The changes will mean only one crew covering a stretch of the city which is ridiculous. As well as the nightshift crew being stretched even more than they already are, there won't be any work/life balance.

"They've not taken anything into consideration like the fact people have been working these shifts for the best part of the 20 years, they've built their lives and childcare responsibilities around them."

In September, The Herald revealed the death of 65-year-old Gerard Brown, who passed away during a wait of more than 40 hours for an ambulance in Glasgow.

In another incident he same month 86-year-old Lillian Briggs, of Edinburgh, had to wait eight hours for an ambulance after suffering a fractured hip.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that emergency services staff were under 'acute pressure' and called in the Army to help support the service after she apologised for delays.

In November, Deputy First Minister John Swinney apologised to the family of the man who died on a tenement stair after waiting five hours for an ambulance, calling it was "unacceptable".

Richard Brown, 55, died alone in his Glasgow tenement building even though his neighbour had repeatedly called for an ambulance.

At First Minister's Questions yesterday, Swinney said: "I want to express my sympathy to Mr Brown's family because Mr Brown should not have had the experience that he had and I am very sorry Mr Brown's family are enduring the added agony that they are having to endure in addition to the loss of Mr Brown."

He said an investigation into the delay had been launched, adding he was aware of the "enormous pressure" placed on the ambulance service and blamed Covid for the level of demand on the healthcare system.

He said the Government had provided an extra £20million to support the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.