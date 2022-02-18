HOLY moly! This week the septuagenarian caped crusader, Batman star Michael Keaton, swooped into Glasgow to film scenes for the new HBO blockbuster Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace. An arrival not universally welcomed though, especially by those whose lives and businesses have been severely blighted by the arrival of Batgirl.

A multimillion-dollar production, which at very short notice and with almost no consultation, or indeed compensation, has been allowed to close off many of this sprawling metropolis’s inner streets, lanes, and urban locations while they transform them, quite easily it sadly has to be said, into the dank, dirty, and dilapidated scenes from a dystopian and wintry Gotham City.

Liam Orr, proprietor of the popular Soulsa café on Glassford Street, whose premises are right in the epicentre of this disruptive shoot, which resembles a closed off building site, estimates his business has plummeted by a staggering 70% since filming began. He is rightly scathing of both American Night Productions, who are in charge of the location shoot and Glasgow City Council for repeatedly ignoring his many requests for a meeting and help.

Liam told me: “I have emailed and telephoned the company with no reply, discussed it with the location man on the ground and each time I have been ignored or fobbed off and told that the company position is that this is “not affecting my trade”.

A laughable position to maintain, especially when barriers are continually moved to stop all footfall on the street while Business as Usual signs are stuck up. I also went to the city chambers to see if anyone would hear my concerns, only to be told that I should email a complaint via a generic email. As far as the council is concerned, businesses should have already been consulted and compensated for loss of business, something that definitely hasn’t happened.

It seems it’s not just villians that wear a mask.

Another disgruntled local business owner, who didn’t want to be named, angrily quipped: “Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s another damn crane parked outside my door. I wonder when Superman will pay a visit?”

He’s furious at what he considers a total lack of dialogue, consultation, and ownership of the problem from both the council and Warner Bros, with no consideration given to the refuse building up in the street, the continual noise emanating from the enormous power generators, and of course the huge financial losses he has incurred

They are not alone. Many residents and other smaller businesses have also been severely impacted but again it seems their complaints are being ignored. Recently, Batgirl production crews were slated by furious locals in the Merchant City for the blinding set lights and noisy explosions going off into the early hours. More seriously, residents claimed heavy-handed security guards accosted them while they tried to get to and from their own homes – yet nothing was done.

Last year the city council's Glasgow Film Office generated a stonking £42.4 million for the city from Hollywood blockbusters and TV shows such as The Flash, the fifth Indiana Jones film, Tetris, The Control Room and Screw, a fantastic result for the city – and that’s without Batgirl’s multimillion-dollar contribution.

Since its creation in 1997, the Film Office, whose aim is to promote Glasgow as a film-friendly city, has generated an estimated £400 million in economic activity, a remarkable success story, and no mean feat for no mean city.

After enduring two crippling years of Covid restrictions is it too much to ask that these rewards are now shared out with local businesses? And that a superhuman effort is undertaken by all the stakeholders, not least the council and the Film Office, to improve communication and dialogue with them before the next Hollywood circus rolls into town?

As Bruce Wayne’s butler Alfred says to the caped crusader in Batman Begins ..."Why do we fall, sir? So that we learn to pick ourselves up."

Well, these businesses have picked themselves up enough in that time and shouldn’t have to do so again.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.