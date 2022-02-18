THE UK Government is prioritising British nationals and their families fleeing Ukraine amid the threat of war, a minister has claimed.

Home Office minister Damian Hinds warned Russia may deploy “false flag” operations as a justification for invading its neighbour.

He said the Government was “very much focused” on getting Britons who wish to leave out of the country but said some with “deep ties” may want to stay.

Speaking on Times Radio, Hinds said: “There are relatively small numbers of British nationals in Ukraine. Some of those will wish to stay. They have deep family and other ties.

“There are relatively small numbers who have been applying so far for family visas for family members.

“But there are appointments available in the visa application centre, we have got a help centre up and running and, of course, we are prioritising those applications and turning them around quickly.”

Asked about potential “false flag operations” to provoke war in Ukraine, Hinds said the West needed to be “steeled” to misinformation from the Kremlin.

He said: “False flag is a form of disinformation. There are other forms of disinformation as well. The Putin regime is a global leader in the deployment of disinformation and wider information ops.

“We need to be steeled to that. We need to understand what might be coming, what might be portrayed as some sort of spurious justification for an attack, for an invasion, and not take things at all at face value.”

Hinds said he did not know what kinds of disinformation strategies might be planned, but gave the aftermath of the Salisbury poisonings as an example of Russia’s recent past strategy.

“Information operations have become a part of modern warfare and we need to be very alive to that, we need to be prepared for that,” he said.