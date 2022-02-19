As imagined by Brian Beacom

OKAY, I agree to speak to you, through the translator of course, but this is because I have greater respect for the people of Scotland than I do for your government in London, run by Boris Johnson.

Now, Boris has a great Russian name. But he is not a great man. You’ve seen the photographs of me riding in the forests without shirt on? Ha! The Russian people believe me to be a centaur: Half man-half horse. Boris? He is half man-half donkey, and that donkey should be retired to the Beach of Pleasure in Blackpool.

But he is funny. He makes the threats, saying that we should turn the key in our tanks and ‘chunter’ back to Moscow, or we will ‘Be jolly sorry’ – yet he knows that Londongrad needs our £5bn investment.

His friends now say money laundering is illegal and immoral? Ha! Tell me this; if your bankers take our money and wash it in Persil Automatic – then give it back to us to buy fabulous homes and a couple of football teams, whose hands are more dirty?

As for ‘transparency’? Well, I can easily look through the windows of any of my eight official palace residencies. But can you look through the windows of Buckingham Palace these days? No. Because they are so smeared even a giant bottle of Windolene won’t touch the sides.

But you want to know what I’m going to do about Ukraine. Okay, who doesn’t want a little annexe – especially when you have cash in the bank after two years of Covid.

Yet, we are moving our tanks and troops backwards. It may look like they are going forwards but that could be an optical illusion, like the Prince Andrew photograph with the teenager. It’s the same with our nuclear drills. They aren’t what they seem. And if they are, it’s just a harmless squeeze of the NATO waist.

Yes, I know we’ve got a gas pipe with greater capacity than Ian Blackford’s lungs. And yes, the American Embassy official was asked to leave Moscow this week. But that’s because he wouldn’t stop playing his Celine Dion records late at night. How can this be acceptable?

Your wry smile suggests you’re thinking about the Salisbury tourists. The assassination of Alexander Litvinenko. But accidents happen. And remember, you Scots are not perfect. Didn’t the Scottish people subject Sarah Smith to ‘vile abuse’? At least we in Russia revere our journalists. And if 23 have been murdered during my time in power that’s down to the big boys who did it and ran away.

But truly, I love Scotland, even if you put orange squash in your vodka. I was even thinking of annexing you one day. Although now I worry about collective insanity. This week I watched River City and saw Roisin and Shellsuit Bob get down and dirty inside an old Vauxhall.

A country capable of creating this sort of madness makes me think Baltic invasions are safer.