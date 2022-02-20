THE Scottish Conservatives have failed to mention Boris Johnson on their party's campaign material for the council elections in May despite reports of a rapprochement between the party north and south of the border.

There is no reference to the Tory Prime Minister - who continues to be under police investigation over alleged parties held in Downing Street during coronavirus lockdowns - on leaflets sent to householders in Glasgow.

Scottish Conservative chief Douglas Ross, who has called for Johnson to resign as UK party leader and Prime Minister, is pictured as are fellow Tory MSPs Russell Findlay, Megan Gallacher, Sandesh Gulhane and Pam Gosal.

Last week it emerged that Mr Johnson will be invited to address the Scottish Conservative conference in March in a sign relations may be improving between Mr Ross and Mr Johnson.

The Scottish Conservative election leaflet does not mention the Prime Minister.

Mr Ross was among the Tory MPs who wrote to the 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady seeking to trigger a no confidence vote.

The move prompted Jacob Rees-Mogg, then the leader of the House, to called the head of the Scottish Conservatives a “lightweight”

Earlier this month Downing Street confirmed that Mr Johnson had received a legal questionnaire from Met officers investigating events in No 10.

He now has seven days to adequately explain his attendance or face a fine for breaking his own Covid regulations.

The flip side of the Conservative leaflet does not mention Boris Johnson.

A poll earlier this month found three quarters of voters in Scotland believe Johnson should stand down as PM following the “partygate” scandal. Scottish Conservatives worry that the row could affect voting in the local elections in May.

It is understood that the SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be featured on their parties' campaign material.

SNP MSP Michelle Thomson said: "Even the Scottish Tories know how much of a toxic brand Boris Johnson is in Scotland. They are so embarrassed of him being their boss they cannot even bring themself to feature him on a leaflet.

"If the Scottish Tories have rejected Boris Johnson then why do they expect the people of Scotland to continue to accept him?"

Scottish Labour’s Business Manager Neil Bibby said: “It’s no wonder the Scottish Tories want try and hide Boris, but the fact remains they fought to make him Prime Minister. Voters will see through these desperate attempts to back peddle and distance themselves from the mess they helped create.

“Scottish Labour will be putting forward our positive vision in these council elections, so we can start building a better future together.”

The Scottish Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain said: "The Scottish Conservatives know that Boris Johnson is utterly toxic. No wonder none of them are keen to feature him on their leaflets."