BORIS Johnson has delayed a cabinet meeting to discuss his plans to scrap all Covid restrictions in England.

The Prime Minister is due to make an announcement on the ‘living with Covid’ changes this evening at a press conference.

His cabinet were due to meet at 10 am to discuss the measures, with the meeting now being delayed until later to allow Mr Johnson to receive more briefings before the proposals are signed off.

It is understood the delay has been caused by a row over the removal of free testing for almost all of the population.

The easing of other restrictions is thought to please many Tory backbenchers who were unhappy with the strict rules on self-isolation and vaccine passports, however some opposition politicians have questioned the scientific evidence to support the plans.

One contentious element of the plan surrounds the scrapping of free tests for the majority of the public.

The Chancellor is hoping that by removing free tests for all but 1.3m vulnerable people and those in hospital, he will save around £2bn a month.

The Telegraph reported today that the plan would be to keep testing free for the over 80s and those in hospital.

Anyone else would have to pay to be tested, including employers looking to test their staff.

It is still unclear if that would include Lateral Flow Tests, or only laboratory PCR tests.

The Prime Minister said yesterday: “I think we need resilience, but we don’t need to keep focused on testing.

“We don’t need to keep spending at a rate of £2bn a month, which is what we were doing in January. We will be testing at a much lower level.”

Devolved government have raised concerns about the move, urging the UK Government to ensure they still have access to free testing in their nations even if England does not.

Nicola Sturgeon said she was in discussions with the other devolved leaders and the UK Government about her concerns, adding: “What we’re trying to achieve is – whatever the UK Government decides for England, which is their right, whether I think it’s right or wrong – that they don’t, through whatever happens to the funding flows, constrain the ability of the devolved administrations to have the approach we think is right in terms of public health.”

She also tweeted this moring that she "expressed frustration" to Michael Gove this morning about the lack of information on the plans.

1/ The reality of UK finance flows means this decision determines the money devolved administrations (paid for by taxpayers in Sc, Wales & NI) have for testing. Expressed frustration to @michaelgove this morning that we still don’t know & this delay deepens that. https://t.co/88sN9759Rz — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) February 21, 2022

Scientists have also said stricter monitoring will be needed to catch new variants if other measures are eased.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “One of the key things is, whenever we do reduce restrictions, we need to have a number of measures in place for that period, and one of the most critical is surveillance for the virus, an early warning system if you like, which tells us about new variants emerging and gives an ability to monitor whether those new variants are indeed causing more severe disease than Omicron did.

“And that is something which can be put in place, and I hope that if there are announcements today that we’ll hear exactly how that will work.”

Wes Streeting, Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, criticised the delayed cabinet meeting this morning, saying it showed the Government was “paralysed by its own chaos and incompetence”

He said: “ The British public are paying the price. This shambles cannot continue.

“What confidence can the public have that the Conservatives are acting in the national interest, when they can’t agree a plan for Covid?

“It is clear the Prime Minister was trying to declare victory before the war is over, simply to distract from the police knocking at the door of Number 10.

“Labour published our plan for living well with Covid in January. It would prepare us for new variants and secure our lives, livelihoods and liberties. If the Conservatives are too incompetent to agree their own plan, they are welcome to use ours.”