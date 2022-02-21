The First Minister is set to give her latest coronavirus update to ministers at Holyrood on Tuesday as concerns around restrictions and testing rise.

Her update will come after Boris Johnson unveils the UK Government’s ‘living with covid’ plan on Monday afternoon as he plans to scrap self-isolation in England and has indicated he will roll back testing.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Nicola Sturgeon’s update.

What will Nicola Sturgeon announce?





It is expected that Nicola Sturgeon will address Mr Johnson’s potential plans to scrap the legal requirement for Covid self-isolation in England and free testing.

Ms Sturgeon has today accused Boris Johnson of “inexcusable negligence” if he scraps free Covid testing.

She tweeted on Monday afternoon that reports about the plans, to be announced later, would be “catastrophic” for the country’s ability to monitor Covid.

The BBC reported that health secretary Sajid Javid asked the Chancellor for an additional £5bn last week to ensure more people could still receive free testing, such as NHS staff if they did not show symptoms.

This was then scaled back, with requests lowered to £3bn, then £1.8bn.

It has been reported that the dispute has now been settled with no extra funding being provided.

The Scottish Government has reiterated that it believes self-isolation should remain in place for those who have contracted the virus as well as mass free testing.

The First Minister is also under pressure from hospitality bosses to scrap Scotland's vaccine passport scheme for late night bars and clubs as she prepares to publish an updated strategic framework on Covid tomorrow.

Leaders in the hospitality industry are also demanding an end to the legal requirement for customers and staff to wear face masks in licensed premises.

How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid announcement?





You can watch the First Minister’s Covid statement live from the Scottish Parliament on Scottish Parliament TV here.

It will also be aired on the BBC Scotland channel.

When will Nicola Sturgeon make her announcement?





Ms Sturgeon will address Holyrood on Tuesday. Her weekly coronavirus update will come just after 2pm following time for reflection and topical questions.