THE UK Government has done nothing to resolve the dispute in Ukraine, Russia’s British ambassador has claimed.

Andrei Kelin launched an attack on Liz Truss, and said the Prime Minister was being overshadowed by diplomatic efforts from France and Germany.

The intervention comes after the Foreign Secretary warned that the cost to Russia of an invasion in Ukraine would be “intolerably high”, and Downing Street insisted that intelligence suggests Russia still plans to attack its neighbour.

Russia previously said it was scaling back its presence on the Ukrainian border after completing military exercises, however this morning Paul Scully, UK Government business minister, said there were now 7000 more troops on the border than there were a week ago.

Mr Kelin told the PA news agency, when discussing recent British diplomatic efforts: “Of course, we see all the diplomatic telephone calls, visits to each other, endless visits to each other, endless conversations.”

But he could see “no UK role in search of constructive solutions”.

While the French and Germans were seeking to find a solution, “as for the UK, I’m seeing nothing”, he said.

Th ambassador criticised Ms Truss following her occasionally testy visit to Moscow for talks with counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

“She didn’t listen to the arguments, she tried to be deaf to the arguments,” he said, accusing her of responding to Moscow’s position with “a small number of slogans”.

The visit of Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was “much more diplomatic”, he added.

Mr Kelin suggested the UK was more interested in building up international alliances in favour of sanctions than finding a peaceful outcome.

“Britain, with its history of diplomacy… with its experience in diplomacy” should play a role beyond “wanting to create, to build up sanctions”.

He suggested it was a “huge overreaction to the unusual circumstances” and vowed that Moscow would retaliate if sanctions were imposed.

“We will, of course, find ways to respond,” he said.

Today Ms Truss held talks with the Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, saying afterwards that an invasion by Putin still appears to be “highly likely”.

She tweeted: “Diplomacy must be pursued but a Russian invasion of Ukraine looks highly likely.

“The UK and allies are stepping up preparations for the worst-case scenario. We must make the cost for Russia intolerably high.”

Downing Street told reporters this morning that intelligence they are receiving also suggests an invasion is still on the cards by the Russian president.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said: “Intelligence we are seeing suggests Russia intends to launch an invasion and President Putin’s plan has in effect already begun.

“We are seeing elements of the Russian playbook we would expect to see in those situations starting to play out in real time.

“Crucially we still think there is a window for diplomacy. I think that is what we have seen in discussions over the weekend and we want to explore those.”