SHIPYARD bosses have no plans to relocate from Scotland, an official has confirmed.

John Howie, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Babcock, told MPs today that the firm had made a significant investment into their facility at Rosyth, and would not have done so if they planned to move.

It comes after the Prime Minister visited the Rosyth yard last week to see the progress in building the first new Type 31 frigate for the Royal Navy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Rosyth Dockyard on February 14, 2022. Image: PA/Jeff Mitchell

Following the visit, CEO David Lockwood told a newspaper that the firm could relocate to England in three years if it was not welcome in an independent Scotland.

He told The Courier: "I don’t think there is anything that we can’t manage as a company.

“When you look at the timelines, there’s nothing we can’t manage as a company.

“If we had to replicate this in England because we were told we weren’t welcome here – which I think would be a bad mistake for Scotland – but if that were the decision, we can replicate this in three years, and the time window of negotiations is longer than that.

“It’s not ideal but it is manageable.”

During a session of the Scottish Affairs Committee today, SNP MP Deidre Brock asked Mr Howie if he could point to an example of when the SNP had said the firm wouldn't be welcome in Scotland.

She said:"I wonder if you're able to point to where the SNP has indicated it wouldn't welcome the work that Babcock is doing at its dockyards, all the decommissioning works its undertaking through its subsidiary company, Cavendish..Where [has the SNP] indicated that wouldn't be welcome in an independent Scotland?"

Mr Howie responded that "nobody has told us we wouldn't be welcome" and added: "We have recently invested £76m in the site at Rosyth - that is a core part of our business strategy.

"I think what chief executive was was trying to do was deal with...there's always competing pieces between shareholders who worry about what constitutional changes mean for business continuity.

"And the reality is that our business can operate from wherever it needs to, but we're not expecting...we wouldn't have invested that money in the site at Rosyth if we were expecting to make changes to it."